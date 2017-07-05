18 horses killed in Plainfield barn fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Eighteen horses were killed in a barn fire in suburban Plainfield.

The fire ignited at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Wheeler Road.

Fire officials say people tried to save the horses. There were 30 horses in total, and all the owners have been contacted. Some horses have been reported missing.

Due to the area being so rural, they had to shuttle in the water as there were no hydrants in the area.

Two people had suffered minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire officials continue to investigate.

Check back for updates.