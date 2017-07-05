7 killed, at least 31 injured across Chicago in July 4 violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Even as Americans celebrated Independence Day, there was no break in Chicago’s street violence.

Since Tuesday night, seven people have been killed since 8 p.m. and 31 others injured -- despite an increased police presence in the city's most violent neighborhoods.

Early Wednesday morning, two people were shot and killed, two others wounded at 109th and Eberhart in the city's Roseland neighborhood.

They were standing on a sidewalk outside a house when a black SUV passed by, and several men opened fire.

Two men died at the scene. The other victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier, two men were shot on the sidewalk outside the 47th Street Green Line station.

One man was hit in the abdomen and is in critical condition. The other was hit in the chest and is in stable condition.

No one has been arrested in either shooting.

Since Friday night, 99 people were shot in Chicago and 13 of those were killed.

