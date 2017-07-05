As the first half comes to an end, Jeff Arnold talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In four days, the figurative first half of the Major League Baseball season will come to an end.

Here in Chicago, things are going as expected for one team in the city but not the other.

The rebuilding White Sox, though gritty and competitive, have settled towards the bottom of the American League as was expected when they began rebuilding the team last offseason. Meanwhile the World Champion Cubs have struggled for consistency all year long and continue to hover around the .500 mark.

As the trade deadline approaches, just how many members of the White Sox will get traded away and can the Cubs regain their 2016 form? Jeff Arnold of the Chicago Sun Times joined Sports Feed on Wednesday to discuss both of the teams with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. To watch his segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.