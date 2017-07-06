Andy Masur reflects on Sports Feed’s two-year anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's literally been here since the show began.

In the second segment of the first show of Sports Feed, Andy Masur joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the Blackhawks' Game 6 win in the Stanley Cup Final along with the Cubs and the White Sox.

Since then Andy has not only been a guest but also a frequent fill-in host for the show. Naturally, Andy found his way to Sports Feed's Two-Year Anniversary Show on Thursday night at The Burger Point in the South Loop.

Just like that first show, he talked with Jarrett and Josh about the show along with the news of the day in Chicago sports.

Click on the video above to watch Andy's segment from Thursday.