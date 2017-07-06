CPD rolls out new, improved squad cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department put its first batch of the latest generation patrol cars on the streets Thursday.

Forty Ford Explorers and Interceptors rolled out of the fleet facility at 51st and Wentworth.

The cars are equipped with new mobile computers that connect officers to crime cameras, real time mapping and data bases.

The cars feature a new style of lights to enhance police presence in neighborhoods.

The department is getting a total of 500 new vehicles by early next year, all built at Ford's Torrance Avenue plant on the Far South Side.