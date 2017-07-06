Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant doesn’t make the NL All-Star team in the MLB’s “Final Vote”

CHICAGO – From nearly the crack of dawn on Thursday, the Cubs and their fans have been trying to get out the vote to get their third baseman into the All-Star Game on Tuesday. In fact, the hastag #VoteKB was trending for most of the morning and afternoon.

While the efforts were noble, it wasn’t enough to get Kris Bryant in the midsummer classic for a third-straight season.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner beat out the reigning National League MVP in the MLB’s Final Vote to earn the last spot on the National League roster for the game Tuesday night in Miami.

This means, barring any last minute injury replacements, closer Wade Davis will be the only Cubs’ representative in the 2017 game.

