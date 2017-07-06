FeedonThis: Happy 2nd Anniversary, Sports Feed!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - WE MADE IT!

Two years and we are still going strong on CLTV. Well, for the record, our anniversary was on June 14th but we decided to wait a little bit to celebrate.

But on Thursday, we went all out to celebrate with a live show at The Burger Point in the South Loop. We had an audience, giveaways and even a cake to celebrate.

This historic day in the history of the program is part of #FeedonThis with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It wouldn't be an anniversary show if we didn't take a look back at the year just past - and what a 12 months it has been.

From two different rebuilds to a first in the NCAA Tournament, a number of trades and a World Series championship on the North Side, Josh and Jarrett had a lot of trouble picking the ten top stories from the year.

See what they picked in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most popular segments over the past two years is the "Chicago Sports Exchange," where Jarrett and Josh "Buy and Sell" different topics from the Windy City landscape.

For the first time we brought it on the road Thursday to discuss Kyle Schwarber, the Bulls and Jonathan Toews.

Watch the segment in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just a short distance from The Burger Point is Soldier Field - and things are about to get a little busier around there in about a month.

The Bears start practice in Bourbonnais at the end of July and start preseason games in August, bringing another season full of questions from the Monsters of the Midway.

Josh and Jarrett took some time to discuss in the video above.