Mega Millions sales to resume in Illinois

Mega Millions is back in Illinois.

With state lawmakers reaching a budget deal, ticket sales will resume.

In a statement released Thursday night, the Illinois lottery said:

“The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions have resumed, and players may purchase tickets at any of the Lottery’s nearly 8,000 retail partners, via our mobile app, or at IllinoisLottery.com. We appreciate the loyalty of our players and retail partners as we continue our mission to fund K-12 education.”

The state suspended Mega Millions and Powerball games last month.

Without a budget Illinois couldn’t afford to chip in for the multi-state prize pool.

Illinois brings in around 90 million dollars a year from those games.