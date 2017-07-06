VoteKB: Cubs pulling out all the stops to get Kris Bryant into the All-Star Game

CHICAGO – At the moment, there is only one member of the Cubs who is on the National League All-Star Game. But those around the team and their third baseman are doing just about everything to get a second into the game.

Kris Bryant was one of five National League players added to the “Final Vote” – the opportunity for one of those players to be elected to the team by fan vote.

With the voting closing at 3 PM on Thursday, the Cubs and their fans pulled out all the stops to get Bryant on the team using the hashtag “#VoteKB.”

During this morning and afternoon, the Cubs Twitter account has been full of gifs, memes, giveaways and other promos to get fans to vote.

RT this by 3 p.m. for the chance to win a #VoteKB shirt that Kris almost wore! #VoteKB #VoteX pic.twitter.com/SLa5SDquBM — #VoteKB (@Cubs) July 6, 2017

We’re raising the stakes! RT this post by 3 p.m. for a chance to win a signed KB jersey! #VoteKB #VoteX pic.twitter.com/C6H2eO8sAw — #VoteKB (@Cubs) July 6, 2017

Vote for the good guys and you could win 2 tix to see us host the White Sox. RT by 3 p.m. for a chance to win. #VoteKB #VoteX pic.twitter.com/4Co25mCZZi — #VoteKB (@Cubs) July 6, 2017

Perhaps the most entertaining promotion came from Bryant’s wife Jessica on Twitter.

I dislocated my knee in one of my games, he carried me onto the bus…my knight and shining armor even then! #VoteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

Our first date we went to the movies, we were too young to see a rated r movie so we snuck into Superbad…super romantic y'all😂 #voteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

& don't worry, got his approval on that story before sending it out😂 #VoteKB https://t.co/XiAeNYJfXF — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

Even some of the other pro teams in Chicago are trying to get Bryant voted into the All-Star Game.