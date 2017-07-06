VoteKB: Cubs pulling out all the stops to get Kris Bryant into the All-Star Game

CHICAGO – At the moment, there is only one member of the Cubs who is on the National League All-Star Game. But those around the team and their third baseman are doing just about everything to get a second into the game.
Kris Bryant was one of five National League players added to the “Final Vote” – the opportunity for one of those players to be elected to the team by fan vote.
With the voting closing at 3 PM on Thursday, the Cubs and their fans pulled out all the stops to get Bryant on the team using the hashtag “#VoteKB.”
During this morning and afternoon, the Cubs Twitter account has been full of gifs, memes, giveaways and other promos to get fans to vote.
Perhaps the most entertaining promotion came from Bryant’s wife Jessica on Twitter.
Even some of the other pro teams in Chicago are trying to get Bryant voted into the All-Star Game.