CHICAGO -- A woman was rescued from an elevator at the Willis Tower Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. when the elevator got stuck between the seventh and eighth floors.

She spent four hours in the elevator car before Chicago Fire Department rescuers were able to crack open the door and pull her out.

Her friends were waiting for her after she was rescued. After a round of hugs, she went home, unhurt.