9-year-old boy missing from Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s South Side.

According to a news release, Tarius Gresham was last seen playing basketball at a neighbors house in the 7700 block of South Yates Blvd. at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of 9:15 p.m., he was no longer in the area.

Tarius is a black child who stands at 4’0″ and about 70 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jean shorts and Batman shoes.

The boy has a cleft lip.

If you have any information, please contact the Chicago Police Department at (312) 747-8274 or 911.