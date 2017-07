Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. -- Emergency crews are responding to a hazmat situation at Grecian Delight Foods in Elk Grove Village Friday morning.

SkyCam9 shows massive amounts of water flooding at the facility, located in the 1200 block of Tonne Road.

Roads are also closed in the area due to the water.

Evacuation and leak following explosion- Tonne Rd near Chase Ave #ElkGroveVillage pic.twitter.com/ssdwgrnNvs — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 7, 2017

Parking lot flooded, several streets blocked near food service business- 1200 block of Tonne Rd pic.twitter.com/pm7rKl1dKT — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 7, 2017

BREAKING: Hazmat crews on the scene of developing situation in #ElkGroveVillage pic.twitter.com/OYkPbrBWe6 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 7, 2017

Check back for updates