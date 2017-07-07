Suburban neighbors worry same man is behind 2 sexual assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – Police in Rolling Meadows are searching for a man who may be responsible for sexually assaulting at least two women this year.

The most recent assault happened just last weekend. Rolling Meadows police say the man entered a home in the area of Algonquin Rd. and Algonquin Pkwy. in the early hours of Saturday, July 1. The suspect knocked on the door, and when the victim answered he forced his way in before sexually assaulting her.

Neighbors say they think it could be connected to another sexual assault from January, when a man committed a similar attack, knocking on a woman’s door in the middle of the night before forcing his way inside.

Police released a sketch of the suspect after the January attack, and when comparing it with a police sketch released after the most recent attack, neighbors worry it’s the same man. The suspect is described as hispanic, only around 5' tall, and weighing an estimated 160 pounds.

Yadara Marron's grandmother lives in the apartment complex, and says she's worried the man could go to her apartment as well. Marron said police told them they should lock their doors, "'cause he could be around here.”

January’s sexual assault happened to a woman in her 20s living at the East Park apartment complex in the 500 block of Weber Dr. in Rolling Meadows. At the time, police said they suspected the same man of trying to rob a woman in another apartment, forcing his way in through her bedroom window. He got scared off by a roommate and fled.

Police won’t confirm whether they think the same man is responsible for both sexual assaults. Neighbors hope they can make an arrest before any other women are targeted.

Back in January, police said they were going to see if surveillance cameras in the apartment caught anything, but in a recent trip to the area WGN didn't see a single security camera.