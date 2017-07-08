Armed robber fires, flees after manager pulls out gun; search ongoing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON -- Police are continuing the search for a suspect who fled after shooting a liquor store manager who pulled out his own gun during an attempted armed robbery Friday night.

Dolton police say a man armed with a gun came into Greenwood Liquor and Foods around 9:45 p.m. Friday with a t-shirt wrapped around his face and attempted to rob the store.

But the manager on duty had his own gun. He pulled out a pistol as he saw the gunman enter the store, but police say the gunman was able to fire first, hitting the liquor store manager in the arm.

Police say the gunman then sped away in a dark-colored four door car, and an on-duty Dolton police officer happened to be nearby and gave chase when he saw him speed away. The chase lasted nearly four miles, entering into Harvey, before police say the gunman crashed into a hydrant near 147th and Wood.

The gunman hopped out of the car and ran, and police say several agencies are still searching for the suspect.

The store manager was treated and released from the hospital, and is expected to be okay.