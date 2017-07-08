Over 100 firefighters battle massive fire in North Side apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than 100 Chicago firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire that tore through the city's Ravenswood neighborhood overnight.

The fire started in a 3-story apartment building in the 5100 block of north Paulina just after 1 a.m. Saturday, then spread to another 2-story home next door. Over 100 firefighters attacked the blaze using ladder trucks in the air and five hoses. Fire crews had to return two additional times to douse hotspots, but the fire is now out. No one was hurt.

It's not clear yet how many people were displaced by the flames. Sources on the scene said there are at least six units in the building, in addition to the house that had to be vacated because of the fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it started on the back porch of the apartment building.