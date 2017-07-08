Police: Kid with a gun suspected in one of many Near South Side robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police issued an alert for its Central District, which includes the Loop and Near South Side, after there were 11 armed robberies there in the month of June.

In the most recent case, around 8 p.m. on June 29, police say a six- to eight-year-old boy with a gun robbed someone.

Most of the robberies happened in broad daylight between 26th and 29th streets on south MLK Blvd., Michigan, and Indiana. Devi Gandhi, who has lived on the border of Bronzeville and the South Loop for the last 10 years, says the crime has progressively gotten worse. It's been so bad lately she has stopped inviting her friends and family to her condo building, she said.

"People are just running up to people in their cars, taking their purses, taking their cars I tell my mom, I'm not comfortable with you coming,'" Gandhi said.

In the other cases, police say a group of between 3-9 offenders approach victims in public areas like sidewalks, parking lots, and even a residential building hallway before demanding money.

"It's just very sad and you feel like no matter what you do you're not going to feel safe," Gandhi said.