1 killed, 5 hurt after minivan slams into light pole on the West Side

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and five people were seriously hurt after their minivan slammed into a light pole and burst into flames early Sunday.

Police say the crash happened minutes before 2 a.m. Sunday in the Austin neighborhood near Leland Elementary School. Witnesses say the force knocked the street lights out on the block.

There were five women and a man inside the car. The 29-year-old man was rushed to Loyola Hospital and listed in stable condition. Two women, ages 44 and 30, were brought to Stroger Hospital in stable and serious conditions, respectively. Two other women, ages 31 and 20, were rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 31-year-old woman is reportedly in critical condition and the 20-year-old is in serious condition.

The Chicago Police Department's major accidents unit is investigating what led up to the crash.