CHICAGO -- Three people were shot Sunday night at Chicago's Rainbow Beach Park on the South Side.

Police were first called to the lakefront around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The beach was crowded with people, including many children, when someone started shooting.

A 15-year-old boy and two men were wounded. The boy was shot in the lower back.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the gunman ran off.

No one is in custody yet.