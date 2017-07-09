Man fatally shot by officers fired at them while fleeing, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police say officers fatally shot a man on the Northwest Side around noon Sunday after he reportedly took his girlfriend and a child hostage inside a home, tried to flee by jumping across nearby rooftops, and then fired at officers who shot back, killing him.

Neighbor Golberto Morales says he was trembling as he captured the gunshots on cell phone video, streaming his view of the scene live on social media.

“All of a sudden, I heard one shot, pop, then after that, I heard several more shots like two or three: pop, pop, pop," Morales said. "I had jumped behind the stairs, in case the guy comes out running or the police shoot the wrong way, you never know what can go wrong.”

The dramatic situation unfolded near the 5000 block of W. Wolfram on the Northwest Side before noon Sunday. Chicago police say it began when the suspect’s parents went to a nearby police station with disturbing information.

“The parents of our offender went into the 25th district to tell the officers of a domestic situation where a subject was holding a child and his girlfriend against their will,” said CPD Deputy Chief Al Nagode.

Police say the girlfriend and child were able to get out, but the suspect remained armed and barricaded in the home.

“While SWAT was responding, the subject – without provocation – came out of the house and fired a shot at our officers,” Nagode said.

An unnamed neighbor contradicted this part of the police's story, saying the man suspect shot his gun in the air after he came out of the home. Either way, an officer fired back, and the suspect ran away.

Luis Ramirez and his wife Linda have lived in the neighborhood for two decades.

“I’m kind of in shock because I never had heard it around here," Linda said. "I’m really shaken up because you’ve been here so long and then something like this happens.”

Luis said he saw the man jump off of a roof as he fled. According to police he landed in a gangway, where his gun went off.

"He then fired a weapon at officers at that location. The officers returned fire, fatally striking the individual,” Nagode said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

Chicago police say they’re continuing to investigate the underlying domestic situation, while independent investigators look into whether the shooting was justified.