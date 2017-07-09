Man stabbed in front of 95th Street Red Line stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed in the stomach as he was attempting to enter the 95th Street Red Line station through a turnstile Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a verbal altercation led a man being stabbed right in front of the turnstile at the 95th Street L station. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

People who use the station frequently say they normally don’t have any problems.

“Personally, I haven’t had any problems with this station. Luckily we do have good CPD patrolling the station,” Gail Jamison said.

Police say the offender ran away, and no one is in custody yet.