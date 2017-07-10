Fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Des Plaines ruled homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- The family of a suburban girl shot and killed over the weekend desperately wants answers about what led to her death.

Angelique "Angie" Morris, 17, was a senior at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview. And while her family hopes that this shooting was accidental, the Cook County Sheriff still has this classified as a death investigation.

Morris was shot and killed early Saturday morning inside the Heritage Village Pointe Apartments in unincorporated Cook County near Des Plaines. Her family said a friend lived there.

Her family still does not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"I feel like my body just went numb, like it has to be a dream," her older cousin Victoria Tabert said. "We just want to know what happened. She was a good girl. We just want answers."

Morris was a smart student, who was scheduled to graduate in January -- a semester early. She planned to be a special education teacher. She loved life and to make others happy.

"She was the type of person who would just go up to anyone and try to make their day," Tabert said. "She was always laughing and smiling and making jokes to make everyone around her laugh and happy."

The Cook County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Morris' death is still under investigation. The Cook County Medical Examiner has ruled it a homicide. No charges have yet been filed.

Morris' family has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset the cost her funeral and burial.