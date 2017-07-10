FeedonThis: Mitchell said what?!!?!?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not uncommon for an NFL rookie to feel confident about himself along with his team.

But perhaps Mitchell Trubisky went a bit over the top when discussing his hopes on the Bears' 2017 season with the Chicago Sun Times last month.

He told Patrick Finley that he thinks to Bears are going to make the playoffs, but have a lot of work to do.

Kyle Long had a bit of a funny reaction to it when told about the quote on Sunday, and Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman decided to weigh in on Monday.

