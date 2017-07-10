× Former Cubs catcher David Ross is returning to diamond – for the Kansas Stars

CHICAGO – Perhaps his dramatic homer in Game 7 of the World Series last November wasn’t the end of his career on the diamond after all.

That’s what it seemed to be when David Ross sent out this tweet late Sunday afternoon.

Big News! I'm excited to be coming out of retirement. I just couldn't stay off the field. — David Ross (@D_Ross3) July 9, 2017

But the catcher’s latest venture doesn’t include a return to the Cubs or even a Major League Baseball team. This time, it’s for a different kind of World Series for a couple of weeks of play.

Ross will take the field for the Kansas Stars in the National Baseball Congress World Series starting on July 29th. Held since 1935 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Ross joins a team filled with former major leaguers including Chipper Jones, Roy Halladay, Roy Oswalt, Jonny Gomes and Dan Uggla to name just a few.

The team was organized for the tournament last year by former White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche and Nate Robertson. Last year they reached the Semifinals of the NBC World Series.

Participating in this event continues a long list of post-retirement ventures for Ross, who is arguably more visible now than at any point in his 15-year career.

Announcing his retirement before the 2016 season, Ross helped the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years in a seventh game victory over the Indians in Cleveland. Since then he’s appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” finished runner-up in “Dancing With the Stars,” wrote a book, has been featured in a new cereal and now is a broadcaster for ESPN’s coverage of the MLB.

Ross still remains a special assistant for baseball operations with the Cubs.