Person of interest in custody after tainted heroin sends 8 to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have made an arrest in a case involving tainted heroin that sent eight people to the hospital over the weekend.

Police are calling the woman in custody a "person of interest." She is believed to be somehow involved in distributing that heroin throughout the South Side of Chicago over the weekend.

No official charges have been filed yet and police are still searching for more suspects.

Police say as many as eight people overdosed on what could be a heroin cocktail mix on Saturday alone.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says they believe the suspect or suspects were driving around the area of 79th and East End Avenue, giving out doses of the suspected heroin. That's when a number of calls started coming in and police responded immediately.

All of the victims are believed to be still in the hospital.

Saturday night police alerted the narcotics units and the city’s Department of Public Health after more than six people in South Shore and Roseland were sent to area hospitals.

Chicago police say surprisingly, they do not have any reports of deaths from these overdoses.