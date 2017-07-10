Two boys charged after making threats to Maine South High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- Two boys were charged after they posted threatening messages on social media, police said.

Park Ridge Police said they received an anonymous tip around 6:30 a.m. Monday about a 12-year-old and 15-year-old who posted the messages on social media. Police said the posts showed the two holding a firearm and included references to them using it at Maine South High School during summer classes.

Both boys were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said they found three firearms in the 12-year-old’s home. At least one of the firearms was used in the social media posts, police said.

The boys are being held at Cook County Juvenile Detention Center. They have a court appearance at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.