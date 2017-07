CHICAGO — Would you like to see the buses your grandparents rode to work? Now’s your chance.

The CTA will display three of its vintage buses on the Daley Plaza Monday and Tuesday as part of its 70th anniversary celebration.

The buses were gradually retired between the 1970’s and 1990’s — but you’ll get a chance to check them out.

Many of them still have the old ads that used to grace their inside walls.

CTA historians will be on hand to answer questions about the old buses.