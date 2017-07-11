FeedonThis: An All-Star edition of “Truth or Trash”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With the All-Star Game just a few minutes away, Sports Feed decided to dedicate this edition of "Truth or Trash" to America's Pastime.

It also managed to produce a first laughs thanks to Jarrett Payton and the last name of a Brewers' pitcher.

That segment with Josh Frydman is part of #FeedonThis on Tuesday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speaking of the All-Star Game, this is the first year since 2002 that the game won't have home field advantage in the World Series on the line.

The game is now only for league pride again after 14 years of playing a big part in the Fall Classic. Is that a good thing or a bad things? Josh and Jarrett discussed that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brent Sopel held his hockey camp in the suburbs on Tuesday and WGN News caught up with the former Blackhawks defenseman to talk about the current team.

He gave a lot of praise to Stan Bowman along with some of his former teammates who will return to the team in 2017-2018.

Watch Jarrett and Josh's discussion on that in the video above.