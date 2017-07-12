Aviation security officers to lose ‘police’ label after passenger dragging incident

CHICAGO — A new report is advising some major changes to Chicago’s Aviation Security Division after officers dragged a bloodied passenger off a United flight in April.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation review, Chicago police will now take the lead on all disturbance calls at airports.

“This rescinds the current directive guiding incident dispatch, and defines coordination on responses with the Chicago Police Department,” the report said.

Additionally, the word “police” is being removed from all airport security uniforms and vehicles in an effort to “consistently reinforce and communicate the ASO role as security professionals distinct from Chicago Police.”

Based on the mutually agreed upon contract and the municipal code, ASOs have never been authorized as special police, nor as police officers,” the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.