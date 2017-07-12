× Bill Murray and David Ross have a Champagne celebration for a Cubs ESPY Award

LOS ANGELES – What would a celebration of an achievement for Chicago’s National League ballclub without their No. 1 actor fan and Grandpa.

ESPN was thinking that when they decided to present an honor to the 2016 Cubs for their last play of a historic season.

When the team was awarded “Best Moment” for their Game 7 win over the Indians in the World Series on the 25th Annual ESPYs Award show at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Bill Murray was the first to show up to accept the award from comedian Nick Offerman.

Wearing a party hat, his acceptance speech included a number of mentions of Cubs of the past. While doing so, a person with a mop and bucket appeared behind him pushing a cart. It wasn’t clear who the person was since he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and covering his face.

Meanwhile Murray reached into the bucket and pulled out a few bottles of Champagne which he opened up with a small saber.

Eventually David Ross revealed himself as the man pushing the bucket and immediately went into some of his moves from his “Magic Mike” routine on “Dancing With The Stars.”

The segment finished off with Ross enjoying a bottle of champagne as Murray and Offerman poured more over his head as the Cubs had one more celebration on a national stage for the World Series.