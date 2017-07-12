Flash Flood Warning until 11am for Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has extended the Flash Flood Warning (Dark red-shaded area on the highlighted map) for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Du Page County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Kane County in Northeast Illinois

Northwestern Cook County in northeast Illinois

* Until 1100 AM CDT Wednesday

Radar rainfall estimates indicate that 5 to 6 inches of rain has fallen across portions of Lake County and northern Kane Count into northern DuPage County.

Significant flooding has been reported across much of Lake county as well as the Pingree Grove and and Elgin areas wit cars stuck in flood waters and many streets flooded and impassable. Runoff from heavy rainfall will continue flooding across the area this morning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, McHenry, Vernon Hills,

Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch,

Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake, Long

Grove, Park City and Wonder Lake. Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston,

Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates,

Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Carpentersville,

Wheeling, Park Ridge, Addison, Northbrook and St. Charles.