Police seek robbers posing as ride share drivers

CHICAGO – Police are searching for suspects in a series of armed robberies in which the robbers pretend to be Uber and Lyft drivers.

The suspects are targeting passenger in the Gold Coast, River North and Lincoln Park.

Police say it has happened at least five times.

The latest happened just before 1 a.m. on June 30th in the 2100 block of North Clark. A 35-year-old man says he got into what he thought was a ride-share vehicle.

During the ride, another passenger took his cell-phone and demanded money to give it back. Once he got the money, he quickly got the victim out of the car.

All of these robberies have been happening in the early-morning hours, most of them at gunpoint, in some of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods.

Police do not have a detailed description of the suspects only that they are African American men and women between the ages of 20 and 40.

Ridehare passengers are encouraged to check the name and license plate number of the driver against their Uber or Lyft app before they get into a vehicle.