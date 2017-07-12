Sahadev Sharma previews the second half of the Cubs season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It can only go up from here, right?

Cubs fans can only hope that's the case after an erratic few months to start the season. A runaway favorite to win the NL Central in April, the Cubs find themselves five-and-a-half games back of the first place Brewers when the second half begins on Friday.

Can the inconsistencies that have plagued them be righted in time to save the season? Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed. He discussed not only how the current players can improve but also what deals they might make at the deadline.

To watch Sahadev's segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.