White Sox Tim Anderson’s biggest fan? His daughter Peyton

CHICAGO – In the middle of the first of a few rebuilding seasons for the White Sox, everyone needs a bit of inspiration in the stands and on the field.

It appears that one of the key pieces to the White Sox rebuild won’t have that problem for a bit.

That’s shortstop Tim Anderson, a second-year player who is expected to be a major piece to the team’s reinvention over the next few years.

As he goes though the rewarding but sometimes painful process of building a team, however, it appears he will will have someone to root him on every step of the way.

when you been at the baseball park all your life #Literally #BaseballBaby😍❤⚾️😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ASlNjHSBPU — Tim Anderson Jr. (@TimAnderson7) July 12, 2017

This is Peyton Anderson, the young daughter of Tim. On Wednesday morning, following the MLB All-Star Game the night before, he recorded his daughter giving a few cheers to the Twitter world.

She mumbled “Let’s Go White Sox” after her father did, then completed a cheer by saying “Charge!”

Peyton is the first child for Tim and his wife Bria. Anderson is in his second year in the major leagues with the White Sox, batting .240 with nine homers and 28 RBIs with a fielding percentage of .938.