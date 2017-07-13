× ‘A fish just crossed the street!’ Flood waters bring fish to suburban streets

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — The flooding caused by severe weather across the Chicago area has brought unexpected guests to suburban streets.

A man posted video to his Facebook page Wednesday of fish in the streets of Lake Villa.

Johnson says the ditches were teeming with them, and many made it out onto the road where they were flopping around.

In his post he says, “The day just gets weirder and weirder. Yes, those are fish.”

WGN’s very own Nancy Loo captured video of fish swimming on Route 132 in Gurnee on Thursday morning.

“A fish just crossed the street here!”, Loo can be heard saying during a Facebook Live.

The Des Plaines River is still rising in Gurnee, and sandbags and concrete barriers may not be enough to prevent it spilling over its banks and reaching homes and businesses.