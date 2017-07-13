Adam Amin discusses the Jose Quintana trade on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He picked one heck of a baseball day to make his first appearance on Sports Feed Thursday evening.

Adam Amin of ESPN appeared on the show on the same day that that the White Sox pulled a blockbuster trade with the Cubs. Jose Quintana is headed to the North Side while a quartet of prospects are going to the South Side for the team's long-term rebuild.

It's arguably the biggest crosstown trade in Chicago history and has a lasting impact on both franchises.

That was the biggest topic of Adam's discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday's show along with some commentary on the Bulls.

To watch Adam's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.