Boyz II Men song is part of Holland and Rodon’s White Sox goodbye to Jose Quintana

CHICAGO – When a major trade goes down, there are always a healthy amount of goodbye and hello from each squad on Social Media.

Thank you for everything, Q. pic.twitter.com/1Psoejjk62 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 13, 2017

This was the White Sox official goodbye to Jose Quintana when they traded him across town to the Cubs in exchange for four minor league prospects including outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease.

It’s a customary gesture by the team and usually a few players follow suit.

When it comes to the White Sox, however, the roster is going to have a tough time topping the goodbye given to Quintana by a pair of fellow pitchers.

This was posted on Instagram by starter Derek Holland, who took this video with teammate Carlos Rodon in the White Sox locker room at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With the Boyz II Men song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye To Yesterday” playing in the background, Holland starts on a sad Rodon leaning up against Quintana’s locker. He then pans up then down on the locker before turning the camera on himself sporting an upset look.

“I can’t believe you’re leaving us, Q,” said Holland to the camera and then he pans to Rodon who shakes is head when he appears back in frame.

After that, the video takes on a funny mood as the pitchers offer to give away some of Quintana’s White Sox gear that he’ll no longer need.

While the trade seemed inevitable with the White Sox looking to acquire younger players as part of a rebuild, it is a tough moment for the fans along with the players to say goodbye to the team’s top pitcher.

Quintana spent part of six seasons with the White Sox, going 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA and pitching over 200 innings in four of those years.