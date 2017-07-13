× Lake County officials declare state of emergency due to severe flooding

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Officials in Lake County have declared a state of emergency due to significant flooding.

Severe storms hit the Chicago area in the overnight hours Wednesday, causing major flooding and high-standing waters.

A proclamation declaring that severe flooding had created disaster in Lake County was signed Wednesday.

It was sent to Governor Rauner and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The Des Plaines and Fox Rivers are expected to crest about major flood level on Saturday.