Fans, artists and characters get together at Chicago Land Comic Con

McCOOK, IL -- From DC to Marvel, and Pokémon to Ninja Turtles, there was something for every comic enthusiast at the Chicago Land Comic Convention at the Max in McCook on Saturday.

Show promoter Randy Beasley attributes the success of the convention to its loyal fans, many of whom showed up hours before the doors opened. Many even dressed as their favorite characters from their favorite show or video game.

There were plenty of collectibles for sale as well, from Batman action figures to Blues Brothers license plates, rows and boxes of comic books, including rare and limited editions, stuffed animals and one-of-a-kind drawings and sketches. Life-size replicas and real-life celebrities even brought fans face-to-face with some of their favorite books, movies and comics.