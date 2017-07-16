Exhibit shows promoter’s journey from Holocaust survivor to rock-and-roll legend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE -- Legendary concert promoter Bill Graham is responsible for putting bands like the Grateful Dead on the path to rock and roll royalty, and a new exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum documents his humble beginnings fleeing Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Once he established himself in America, Graham became a brilliant businessman with an ear for unique rock and roll talent. He would go to promote and brand other big names including Janis Joplin and The Rolling Stones.

Graham died in a helicopter crash in 1991, but his legend lives on through the interactive exhibit, now open at the Illinois Holocaust Museum through mid November.