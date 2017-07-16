From The Tower: The Cubs and White Sox start the stretch run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Are they back? Perhaps that's a bit premature.

But for three games to start the second half, the Cubs showed shades of that memorable 2016 season during a trio of games in Baltimore.

They scored at least nine runs a game and had great pitching from Jake Arrieta along with newly acquired Jose Quintana. His Sunday performance is enough on its own to fire up the fan base.

The Cubs were part of Jarrett Payton's talk with Josh Frydman "From the Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed. Watch that discussion in the video above.

Winning for the White Sox is a bit secondary these days. Hence there wasn't much sadness when they were swept to start the second half by the Mariners.

Three competitive games show a team that's not quitting despite the fact they are in full rebuilding.

Which White Sox player will be the next to go? Josh and Jarrett discussed in the video above.

Want to learn something about the Bulls from Summer League? You were probably disappointed.

Potential point guards Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne had to return home while a number of players were up-and-down during their time in Las Vegas.

Jarrett and Josh tried to see what they could figure out about the team during their talk "From The Tower" in the video above.