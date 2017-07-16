Luis Medina discusses the Cubs and Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Perhaps Cubs fans can feel just a little bit better about things after an eventful, positive start to the 2016 season.

Bears fans might not get that luxury in what looks like another long rebuilding year for the team.

Luis Medina has been paying close attention to both as part of Bleacher Nation and The Ten-Yard Line and he paid another visit to Sports Feed Sunday to discuss the team.

From Jose Quintana's great start with the Cubs to the Bears' upcoming training camp, Luis discusses both with Josh Frydman in the video above and below.