Officers shoot man during traffic stop, say he was holding a gun

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police shot an 18-year-old man twice during a traffic stop in the Belmont Central neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle with four individuals between the ages of 17 and 21 for failing to use a traffic signal during a right turn around 3 a.m. Sunday. As officers were getting the driver's license and registration, police say they noticed a man in the backseat with a gun in his hand.

CPD Deputy Chief Al Nagode said the man made several statements that were "threatening in nature."

"The officers had a dialogue with the individual where they were attempting to get him to put down the weapon and not continue," Nagode said. "The subject refused to do that and it resulted in the subject being shot.”

Both a sergeant and an officer fired their weapons, striking the teen once in the arm and once in the leg. He’s now in serious but stable condition at Loyola Hospital. Neighbors say he's from the neighborhood where he was shot.

The officers were treated and released from the hospital for stress-related symptoms, but neither were hit by gunfire. They are now on 30 days of administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

Kevin Graham, with the Fraternal Order of Police said it's the third police-involved shooting in the last six weeks in the 25th District.

"This is a dangerous job. These officers go out and do a heroic effort every single night and our thoughts should be with them because they are doing their best to keep this city safe,” Graham said.

A police spokesperson said the 18 year-old will face charges once he's released from the hospital, and the three other individuals in the car are being treated as witnesses.