Officials: Stay out of Lake Michigan during ‘life threatening’ waves Sunday

CHICAGO — Strong winds of up to 25 mph may cause “life threatening” waves and currents at beaches across Lake Michigan Sunday, and officials advise everyone to stay out of the water throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued a beach advisory forecasting waves between 5′ and 8′ and strong currents Sunday into Monday morning. The NWS says both rip currents near low spots and structural currents along piers are particularly hazardous in these conditions.

While lifeguards will likely advise beachgoers on whether they are allowed into Lake Michigan, anyone near shore should be cautious as well. As of 1:30 p.m. many beaches are under a swim advisory, including Montrose, North Ave., and 12th Street beaches. However, several appear to be open, according to the official Chicago’s Beaches website.

The U.S. Coast Guard adds people should avoid rocks, jetties, and piers, where high waves can unexpectedly sweep a person into the water.