Boy, community activist among 10 killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday

CHICAGO -- A 10-year-year old boy and a man who made it his mission to try to improve his South Side community were just two of the victims of Chicago's gun violence this weekend.

Among those killed was 10-year-old Gustavo Garcia. He was riding in an SUV with his stepfather, late Friday night, when someone opened fire on the city's Southeast Side.

It happened in the 3500 block of east 97th Street. No one is in custody.

Another victim was William "Willie" Cooper, who was killed just down the street from his office in the 100 block of 95th Street Saturday afternoon.

He was standing outside when a a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire. Cooper was a well-known activist coined "The Mayor of 95th Street." He was the executive director of Lilydale Outreach Workers for a Better Community, a non-profit providing jobs for young black men and ex-offenders. Police don't know if it was a targeted or random shooting.

Chicago police say from 6 p.m. Friday until midnight last night, at least 35 people were shot and 10 of those victims were killed.