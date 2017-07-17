FeedonThis: A unique fact about Jarrett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a segment that reveals the feelings of Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman every Monday.

This week, it brought out a fact about one of the anchors and someone that he wanted to be when he was growing up.

Prepare to be surprised. Josh was. That segment is part of #FeedonThis from the show and you can watch it in the video above.

Monday was #WorldEmojiDay and a few of the best tributes from the world of sports were included in the Social Fodder.

In fact, it was the Bears that won the day with that along with their Game of Thrones profile picture.

Josh and Jarrett have more in the video above.

Its this three-game winning streak the one that finally gets the Cubs going?

After all, they've been in the spot they were in six times in 2017 and only twice have they gone onto win a fourth-straight game and only once a fifth.

Jarrett and Josh talk about the possibility of the team putting together a long win streak in the video above.