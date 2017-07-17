Flood waters still high in Gurnee, cleanup underway for some parts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. --The Des Plaines River has begun to recede from record levels in Lake County, but it’s still a mixed bag for residents in Gurnee.

Some streets are still blocked off due to high standing water. Shelley Cook says the water pulled back at least 100 feet overnight on her block.

Nearby a success story: volunteers managed to keep the Gurnee Community Church dry with round the clock sandbagging that built a dyke around the building.

The river crested during the weekend at over 12 feet, breaking a record set following another deluge in 1986. It’s not expected to drop below flood stage, seven feet, until next weekend.

Village officials say they know of 10 businesses and more than 100 homes that were damaged. A dollar figure on the losses will take a while to compile.

For now the local government is focused on making sure those still flooded are safe and have supplies to make do until the water subsides.

On several streets this morning waterlogged furniture and belongings from basements were already piled up curbside in front of some homes and we spotted one garbage truck collecting it.