IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary with a sweet deal — offering a short stack of pancakes for just 59 cents.

RT to save a life! 59¢ short stacks on July 18th, 7AM – 7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person. — IHOP (@IHOP) July 12, 2017

Get a short stack on Tuesday July 18 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating locations.

The offer is limited to one short stack per person, so bring your maple syrup and get ready to help IHOP celebrate its anniversary.