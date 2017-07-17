Illinois expands disaster proclamation; more floods possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has added Cook County to a state disaster proclamation amid flooding in the northern portion of the state and warned that evacuations could take place this week.

Rauner gave an update Sunday while touring the community of Algonquin, where the Fox River is expected to rise Monday. He says local officials could call for evacuations near the river in Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook counties.

Rauner issued a state disaster proclamation Friday for Lake, McHenry and Kane counties. It followed storms that hit last week. Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.

The disaster proclamation makes a wide variety of state resources available, including sandbags, pumps and trucks.

Lake County officials warn traffic problems are expected Monday amid flood-related road closures.