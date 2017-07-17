Kevin Fishbain previews Bears training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sooner than later, all of the talk will finally stop.

Eventually the Bears will hit the field for something other than an offseason training activity and will have practices that lead up to their first game in September.

In just nine days the Bears return to Bourbonnais for training camp, the third under John Fox and the first under a new quarterback regime. Mike Glennon is the starter in 2017 while first round pick Mitchell Trubisky waits and watches as fans likely will wait through another year of rebuilding with the Bears.

Kevin Fishbain will be there each step of the way in 2017 for Pro Football Weekly and he appeared on Sports Feed Monday to discuss the team a week before training camp. Not only did he speak about the offense with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman but also about the defense's prospects for the upcoming year.

