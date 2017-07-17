Police release new sketch of suspect in killings of 2 Delphi, Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. — State police have released a composite sketch Monday of the main suspect in the killings of two teenage girls who disappeared from a hiking trail near their hometown in northern Indiana in February.

A sketch of a suspect n the murders of Abigail Williams/Liberty German if u have info call 844-459-5786 or email abbylibbytip@cacoshrf.com pic.twitter.com/6I551aQmpI — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) July 17, 2017

The sketch is “an artist’s composite of the information” collected by all the agencies involved in the double-murder investigation, including the FBI, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley. Riley said investigators consider the sketch a “very important” development in the ongoing investigation.

Thank you @93wibc for this side by side image tweet. We ask ALL media to do the same. Also there IS NO NEWS CONFERENCE at Delphi. https://t.co/xMLZvBimX1 — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) July 17, 2017

“It will give people a clearer image of who we are looking for,” Riley said.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German vanished with 13-year-old Abigail Williams on Feb. 13 while hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in nearby woods. No arrests have been made in the slayings and authorities have not disclosed how the girls were killed.

Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying “down the hill.”

That evidence came from German’s cellphone. Riley said investigators believe the man captured in the photos killed both girls.